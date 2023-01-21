Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married.
The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news.
"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," he wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."
Aldrin, the second person to walk the moon and one of the pilots of Apollo 11, also posted two photos of him decked out in a black tux while Faur's seen in an elegant wedding dress and holding a bouquet of flowers.
This is Aldrin's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Joan Archer, whom he shares three children with. They tied the knot in 1954 but divorced in 1974. He then married Beverly Van Zile in 1975 but the marriage ended just three years later. Aldrin then married Lois Driggs Cannon. That marriage lasted nearly 25 years. They divorced in 2012.
According to People, Fauer, 63, is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures. She has a PhD in chemical engineering, per the BBC.
Congrats!
