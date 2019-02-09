Rest in peace, Cadet.

The British rapper, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, died on Saturday morning in a car crash in England on his way to a performance at Keele University. He was 28.

Staffordshire Police confirmed Cadet's death in a statement on Facebook, revealing that he was a passenger in a Toyota Prius taxi when the vehicle collided with a Vauxhall Combo van at around 1:30 a.m. local time in the village of Betley, roughly 150 miles northwest of London.

Cadet was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the incident, asking citizens with any dash cam footage of the collision to reach out.

The up-and-coming rapper's family confirmed the news on his Instagram, as fans and friends reacted to the news on social media.

Cadet's cousin, Krept (now of rap duo Krept and Konan), wrote: "My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. I’m so proud of you. My left lung. I’m devastated and broken right now.”

“All the love you are getting I can honestly say you are not underrated anymore, cuz,” Krept added.

My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. Im so proud of you. My left lung. Im devestated and broken right now 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/125pWPMzO1 — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) February 9, 2019

I wish bro could see all the good things ppl are saying about him 💔 — KONAN (@konanplaydirty) February 9, 2019

Heartbroken to hear about Cadet. He was a true story teller and from my neck of the woods.



The music is forever my g. — Loyle (@LoyleCarner) February 9, 2019

@Callmecadet my bro. You looked after man and made sure I was always good. We went silver, we had one of the biggest UK tracks of last year, you were too young and in your prime, we always have love for you. Long Live Blaine, #RIPCADET, The #UnderratedLegend became the legend 💔 pic.twitter.com/F5waKcT7F0 — Deno Driz (@DenoDriz) February 9, 2019

Waking up to the terrible news that Cadet has passed away. I can’t believe it. Such a talent, and a lovely guy, always smiling, infectious energy. My thoughts are with his family, and close friends at this time. 🙏🏽 — Grime Kids OUT NOW (@DJTarget) February 9, 2019

Cadet began his music career alongside Krept, Konan and Redz as part of the Gipset grew. They gained a following on social media in the late 2000s, before going their separate ways. In 2015, Cadet established himself as a solo rapper, with personal songs touching on his Muslim faith. He released his first album, The Commitment, in 2016, and his second, The Commitment 2, in 2017. He dropped his most recent single, "Advice," last October.

RELATED CONTENT:

James Ingram, GRAMMY-Winning Singer, Dead at 66

Kristoff St. John, ‘Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 52

Comedian and 'Rel' Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dead at 32

Related Gallery