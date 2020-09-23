'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Recovering After 'Terrible Accident'

Buddy Valastro is recovering after suffering a "terrible accident." The Cake Boss star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his right arm wrapped in a cast and lifted.

"I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... 😔 What do you think of my new accessory?" Valastro, 43, captioned the pic, adding, "#recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist #cakeboss #buddyvalastro."

He also posted a video on his Instagram Story, sharing a bit more info on his well-being.

"I had a really bad accident the other day at my house with my hand," he explained, adding that he's at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. "I just wanted to thank you for all the love and support. We're going to get through this together." ET has reached out to Valastro's rep for comment.

Valastro's accident happened while he was spending quality time with his family at his home's bowling alley, the chef's rep confirmed to People.

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident," the rep stated. "After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2' metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

Valastro's 16-year-old son, Buddy Jr., and 13-year-old son, Marco, were then forced to use a reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine," according to the rep.

The Food Network star has since had two surgeries. One at Morristown Memorial in New Jersey and the second at HSS, where he took his Instagram photo.

Friends and fans have since taken to Valastro's post to wish him a speedy recovery.

