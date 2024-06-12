Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024 and is now available for pre-order. The seventh entry in the fan-favorite sub-series will be set in the early ’90s and promises to deliver “the most breathtaking and spectacular Black Ops action to date,” Activision says. Pre-orders also include early access to the game's open beta in the coming months.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 serves as a sequel to Black Ops Cold War. Set in the aftermath of the Cold War era, the game’s campaign will be a “dynamic and intense spy thriller,” Activision said in a news release, with 16 new maps and a new zombies experience. Players will be reunited with iconic characters Frank Woods and Russel Adler alongside a cast of new faces such as Troy Marshall and Jane Harrow.

Stealth-based gameplay and blockbuster action will be set across Russia, the Middle East, southern Europe, and the United States. Raven Software has also added ‘90s gadgets and equipment for your immersive spy missions amid government conspiracies.

The multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 adds an innovative “Omnimovement” feature that’s designed to allow players to have more control over their movement. You'll now be able to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction. Plus, you can rotate 360 degrees while you’re prone. Call of Duty has never had this kind of movement before, and it's expected to make you move “like a real action hero,” says Activision.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also get access on October 25 across PC and Xbox. Pre-order the new game at Best Buy below.

