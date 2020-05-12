Cameran Eubanks Is Leaving 'Southern Charm'

Cameran Eubanks' time on Southern Charm has come to an end. The 36-year-old reality star shared the news in an Instagram comment on Tuesday. ET has confirmed that Eubanks was not joking and will be departing the Bravo series after six seasons. ET has reached out to Bravo for comment.

The reveal came after Eubanks shared a photo of herself with fellow Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul and two others. One fan appreciated the Southern Charm reunion of sorts and commented, "Missing the show! When are you returning?"

"I am not returning," Eubanks replied.

Eubanks has starred on the Bravo series since its premiere in 2014. She quickly became a fan favorite, and excited fans by having her husband, Jason Wimberly, make his first appearance on the show during the season 6 finale. Throughout the show's most recent season, Eubanks also gave fans a peek into her life as a mom with her 2-year-old daughter, Palmer.

"The newborn phase of a baby, oh my god, is like the hardest thing you will ever go through as a woman, I think," Eubanks told ET in November. "If you can make it through that, you can make it through anything. I'm not really, like, a newborn baby person, ‘goo goo gaga.’ I like now. I can communicate with her. She tells me what she wants, she tells me if she’s got to potty. So, I’m loving the age now. Loving it!"

