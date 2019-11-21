There’s nothing wrong with Craig Conover’s sewing.

The Southern Charm star has built himself a bit of a pillow empire with his company, Sewing Down South. The 30-year-old has spent the last few months traveling up and down the East Coast throwing "Pillow Parties" for his followers and fans, where he sells and signs products from his line of home goods. Craig, who studied to be a lawyer and has passed the South Carolina bar exam but never practiced, says he finally feels like he’s found his calling.

"I did an event the other day and it said, 'Craig From Sewing Down South' instead of 'Craig From Southern Charm,' and I was, like, really proud!" he admits to ET at BravoCon, Bravo’s first-ever fan convention. "I was like, I think I’ve really made something. Everyone has been super supportive."

"I asked Craig yesterday, I said, 'How many pillows have you sold?' He told me the number, I got out my calculator, I started doing some math, and I found out how much money he's actually made and I wanted to vomit," his co-star, Cameran Eubanks, admits. "And I take back everything I said -- he's making way more money than an attorney. Way more!"

"Yeah, weirdly, I think I'm happy and I found my kind of happy place, I guess," Craig says.

Craig admits he's yet to find someone to share that "happy place" with, though he is dating. The reality star has been single since his split from longtime girlfriend Naomie Olindo more than two years ago.

"I'm happily single," he says. "I'm having fun, like, I’m dating and I've hung out with some cool people and, you know, went to Frozen [on Broadway] the other night with a girl and stuff … I’m having fun, but it's kind of, like, nothing too serious and, you know, if I meet the right person, of course, I’m down to settle down."

"I spent a lot of the summer up here," he says of New York City. "I dated a few girls up here since last year. I kind of like the New York scene right now."

"I mean, Charleston is my home base, but it's an easy flight, it's an hour and 10 minutes," he adds. "And I don't know what's gonna happen, man."

"I'm married to my pillows right now," he jokes, with a laugh. "And we have a lot of exciting things coming."

That includes a continuation of the Pillow Party tour, which he hopes will soon feature at least one of his Southern Charm co-stars, Austen Kroll, who launched his own beer, Trop Hop.

"We've invited him to join the Pillow Party tour as our alcohol sponsor, which would be great and he hasn’t pulled the trigger," Craig says, noting that Austen's "focus" seems to be on his rekindled relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Madison LeCroy at the moment.

Fans will have to tune in to the new season of Southern Charm to see how everything plays out when it returns to Bravo sometime in 2020.

