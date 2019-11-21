Cameran Eubanks says you can never say never when it comes to Southern Charm.

The Bravo series has yet to start filming its seventh season, which will premiere sometime on Bravo in 2020, but the OG star is already making predictions for what could go down once cameras go up.

"I said last season that [Ashley Jacobs] would not be back, and she was back," Cameran tells ET at BravoCon, the network’s first-ever fan convention. "So, I am not gonna say-- I’m gonna say, never say never. I think she could be back and, you know what? It wouldn’t surprise me if Thomas came back."

"Thomas" would be Thomas Ravenel, one of the original stars of the series. He parted ways with the show at the end of its fifth season in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations being levied against him, all of which he vehemently denied. Since his exit from the series, Thomas has had at least one of his co-stars deposed and faced off with his ex, Kathryn Dennis, in court over their custody agreement for their two kids, Kensie and Saint. The pair recently finalized their custody agreement, with Kathryn telling ET, "Co-parenting has been really great for both of us. The situation we're in, it's working for him, it's working for me, and that's all I can hope for. Things are moving forward -- and this is probably the first time I've been able to say that in a long time -- and I'm really happy about it."

The last time fans saw the Southern Charm-ers, save for their season six reunion, they were gathered together on a balcony watching Ashley, Thomas’ most recent ex, being escorted out of a party thrown by the show’s matriarchal figure, Patricia Altschul. It was at that party that Cameran’s husband, Jason Wimberly, made his first-ever appearance on the show, despite having married Cameran between seasons one and two. Cameran told ET earlier this year it took a lot of convincing to finally get him to be on camera.

"Jason is very, he's a very private, shy person," she reiterates now. "I think it was, like, a test for him. He wanted to see how it would go, and it went well, everything was good. So, I’m hoping that, because it went well, maybe we will see him again."

Whether fans get to see Jason again or not, they will definitely see more of Cameran’s life as a mom on the series. Her daughter, Palmer, just celebrated her second birthday.

"The newborn phase of a baby, oh my god, is like the hardest thing you will ever go through as a woman, I think," Cameran shares. "If you can make it through that, you can make it through anything. I'm not really, like, a newborn baby person, ‘goo goo gaga.’ I like now. I can communicate with her. She tells me what she wants, she tells me if she’s got to potty. So, I’m loving the age now. Loving it!"

For more with Cameran and her Southern Charm co-stars, check out the video and stories below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Explains Rekindling Romance With 'Soulmate' Madison LeCroy (Exclusive)

'Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis on Custody Battle With Thomas Ravenel & Finding New 'Perspective' (Exclusive)

'Southern Charm': Ashley and Cast Dish on Her Finale Confrontation With Patricia (Exclusive)