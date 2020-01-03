Surprise! Cameron Diaz is a mom.

On Friday, the 47-year-old actress announced the birth of her daughter with her husband, Benji Madden, whom they decided to name Raddix. Aside from the announcement on Instagram, the notoriously private Diaz said she would not be sharing any more information or photos of Raddix in order to protect her privacy.

This is the first child for both Diaz and 40-year-old Madden.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz's post reads. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

Diaz and Madden have been married since January 2015. Diaz has talked about potentially having kids before, and has said she wasn't particularly looking to be a mother before she married the Good Charlotte guitarist.

"I'm not looking for a husband or marriage or not not looking for that stuff," she told Marie Claire in 2014. "I'm living, not thinking what I should or shouldn’t be doing with my life. … We live in a society where everyone has kids, so they want other people to have kids. There is this culture that says celebrities are supposed to be just like us, so people think, 'I have children, why doesn't she?' But I'm not going to do something because it's expected. If a family happens, then it happens. If children come to me, then I would do that, but I'm not someone who feels like she has to do something because it's expected."

In a rare interview in August, Diaz told InStyle that Madden was the best thing that's ever happened to her.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best," she said. "He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50 period. All the time."

"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special," she added. "He's just a good man. There's no bulls**t. It's really refreshing. I'm grateful for him."

