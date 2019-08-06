Cameron Diaz has remained mostly out of the public eye since her final film roles in 2014.

In 2015, she tied the knot with rocker Benji Madden in a private ceremony and the elusive couple has mostly kept quiet about their romance. In a rare interview for InStyle’s special 25th anniversary issue, the 46-year-old actress gets candid about her marriage and future career plans.

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband,” she says of Madden, 40. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50 period. All the time.”

PHOTO BY CAMILLA ARMBRUST/ JONES MANAGEMENT

Diaz isn’t afraid to get real, admitting, “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls**t. It’s really refreshing. I’m grateful for him.”

As far as her career goes, the Sweetest Thing star isn’t eager to step back into the spotlight anytime soon.

“The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to,” she says. “I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about -- something that just feels effortless.”

Diaz is enjoying the freedom her new lifestyle affords her.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to. Because my time is mine,” she explains. “I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

That being said, she is looking to get more into the liftstyle landscape. Diaz has already penned two books about health and wellness.

"I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them," she shares. "I love everything that my girlfriends are doing, like what Gwyneth Paltrow has done with Goop and my sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, with her House of Harlow."

The 25th anniversary issue of InStyle is on sale Aug. 16.

