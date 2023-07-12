Camila Alves puts her family first. The 41-year-old model joked about missing Paris Fashion Week while pampering her mother-in-law with a salon treatment at home.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Alves dons an apron and rubber gloves as she performs a hair coloring treatment on Matthew McConaughey's mom, Kay.

"Not at fashion week…but things are pretty exciting and fashionable here!" Alves quipped in the caption. "Family duties first…Lord don’t let her hair fall off 🙏🏽🙏🏽 no pressure!! 😂 House Calls appointments coming soon! …. stay limbo my friends…. 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛"

In March, Alves brought her two oldest children, Levi and Vida, along to the Stella McCartney fashion show in Paris. The fashionable family all coordinated in complimentary styles that showed off their individual tastes.

Meanwhile, Alves isn't the only member of the McConaughey crew to lend a hand in the hairdressing department! Earlier this year, she shared a snapshot of her actor husband playing barber as he gave son Livingston a haircut.

The couple, who married on June 9, 2012, together share three children: Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

In honor of Levi's birthday last week, his proud parents granted him permission to join the world of social media with an official welcome video.

In the clip, shared on both McConaughey and Alves' respective accounts, the duo said that after three years of discussion, they have allowed their son to have his own account.

"@levimcconaughey #happybirthday #welcometoinstagram," the caption read. Making the occasion more personal, the location was set to "Levi is LIVIN."

The Oscar-winning actor shared that Alves was nervous for the milestone. However, they trust their son and their Instagram community to lead with respect, and can't wait for the world to see life from Levi's perspective.

"He knows who he is and he knows where he's going," McConaughey said. "I think he can handle it. He's got a great story to tell and share. I wanna let all y'all know you're getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you. And I hope y'all will do your best to treat him the same way."

McConaughey's message continued, "Levi, enjoy the adventure. Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself, and what you put out there, the exchange you get with people out there."

