Camila Alves is recovering from a bad fall. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, revealing she took a bad fall down the stairs.

"I am OK but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall," the mother of three warned her followers. "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!"

Alves gave some insight into her own fall, sharing, "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead."

The Brazilian model got some love and support from her famous friends in the comments section.

"Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" Rita Wilson commented.

"Still looking beautiful," Isla Fisher added.

