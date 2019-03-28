ET MÁS

Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz Drop Heartfelt 'Mi Persona Favorita' Music Video -- Watch

By Liz Calvario‍
Camila Cabello Alejandro Sanz Music Video
Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello have your new favorite love song.

The 22-year-old singer and the legendary Spanish crooner teamed up for the heartfelt and romantic Spanish-language single, "Mi Persona Favorita" (My Favorite Person). The track, as well as its accompanying music video, dropped on Thursday, and shows the two artists in the studio, as couples pose in front of a white backdrop.  The visual begins and ends with pairs expressing what they love most about their partners.

"Mi Persona Favorita" is off of Sanz's forthcoming album titled El Disco, set to be released on April 5 and also includes collaborations with Nicky Jam and Residente.

On Monday, Cabello expressed how thrilled she was  to be able to work with the Latin music legend.

"Last summer, Alejandro called me and asked if I could fly to Miami to do a song together for his new album,” Cabello wrote on Instagram. “It’s not a secret that I’ve been his fan all my life and his offer left me petrified. And, without waiting another minute I took the first flight to Miami!”

“Alejandro, your music has been the soundtrack of my family’s life and mine. And, now I have the privilege to call you my friend and collaborator (I still can’t believe it). Making this song with you has been something really special and an adventure. Thank you for thinking of me and for inviting me to work together,” she continued, adding that she dedicated the song to her little sister, Sofi, who she considers her "favorite person."

En el verano pasado Alejandro me llamó y me preguntó si podía viajar a Miami para hacer una canción juntos para su nuevo album. No es un secreto que he sido su fan toda la vida, y su propuesta me dejó petrificada, y sin poder esperar un minuto más para tomar el primer avión a Miami!!!!!!! 😩😩😩Alejandro, tu música ha sido la banda sonora de la vida de mi familia y de la mía, desde siempre, y ahora tengo el privilegio de llamarte mi amigo y collaborador ( aún no me lo creo!!!!! ). Hacer esta canción contigo ha sido algo muy especial y toda una aventura. Gracias por pensar en mi e invitarme a trabajar juntos!!! Yo le dedico esta canción a mi hermanita Sofi, quien Es “MI PERSONA FAVORITA”!!! Al fin podrán escucharla, yo estoy super emocionada !!!! Este es un momento magico !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Inside Camila Cabello's All-Star Collabs

