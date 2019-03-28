Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello have your new favorite love song.

The 22-year-old singer and the legendary Spanish crooner teamed up for the heartfelt and romantic Spanish-language single, "Mi Persona Favorita" (My Favorite Person). The track, as well as its accompanying music video, dropped on Thursday, and shows the two artists in the studio, as couples pose in front of a white backdrop. The visual begins and ends with pairs expressing what they love most about their partners.

"Mi Persona Favorita" is off of Sanz's forthcoming album titled El Disco, set to be released on April 5 and also includes collaborations with Nicky Jam and Residente.

On Monday, Cabello expressed how thrilled she was to be able to work with the Latin music legend.

"Last summer, Alejandro called me and asked if I could fly to Miami to do a song together for his new album,” Cabello wrote on Instagram. “It’s not a secret that I’ve been his fan all my life and his offer left me petrified. And, without waiting another minute I took the first flight to Miami!”

“Alejandro, your music has been the soundtrack of my family’s life and mine. And, now I have the privilege to call you my friend and collaborator (I still can’t believe it). Making this song with you has been something really special and an adventure. Thank you for thinking of me and for inviting me to work together,” she continued, adding that she dedicated the song to her little sister, Sofi, who she considers her "favorite person."

See who else Cabello has collaborated with, in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Teases Magical Collaboration With Music Legend Alejandro Sanz

Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves and More Pay Tribute to Selena Quintanilla at Houston Rodeo

Camila Cabello, J Balvin & Ricky Martin Kick Off the 2019 GRAMMYs With Explosive Performance

Related Gallery