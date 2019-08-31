Camila Cabello has something up her sleeve.

Hot off her steamy "Señorita" performance with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the 22-year-old singer took to social media on Saturday to post a cryptic video -- which has fans thinking that new music is on its way.

Titled "What Do I Know About Love?," the two-and-a-half-minute clip features Cabello talking about the meaning and feeling of love and knowing when you're in love.

"What do I know about love? Nothing," Cabello begins as she explores the idea of it. "Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches?"

“What do I know about love? Everything," she says in a second beat. "It creeps into my chest uninvited and untamable."

"What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same," Cabello continues. "I know that when you're in love, kissing is everything."

Earlier this week, Cabello revamped her entire social media pages with a new look. The former Fifth Harmony member released her self-titled debut album in 2018, giving fans a handful of one-off singles since, including her recent collaboration with Mendes.

The two got fans -- including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas – whirled up at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Cabello and Mendes, who have been spotted on multiple occasions packing on the PDA during their dates, heated up the stage with a fiery Señorita" performance, and at one point had viewers thinking they would kiss on air.

See the moment in the video below.

