Camila Morrone knows it's been a long road to the 2023 Primetime Emmys for the Daisy Jones & The Six cast, but they finally made it!

"Oh my gosh, we had some obstacles," Morrone told ET's Nischelle Turner on Monday. But we're here."

Morrone made waves with her role as Camila Alvarez on the series that also stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse.

For the 26-year-old actress, the time from the series going into production, airing on Prime Video, landing nine Emmy nominations and attending the ceremony, took years.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"We waited a long time," Morrone said. "I actually booked this show like four years ago, so we had to wait for two years for the pandemic. This whole process has been very long but very rewarding.

The full-circle moment is music to hear ears.

"I'm just like bursting with joy," she told ET.

Morrone shared that the Emmys may be a chance for the band to get back together for the first time since appearing together on the red carpet last March.

"We're all in different time zones," she said. "Riley had a baby and Suki's pregnant and half the cast is in the U.K. and then the other ones are walking all around the world. So I haven't been in the loop with everyone since the premiere in March."

Prime Video

Thank goodness for the group chat that keeps them all connected.



"We are all genuinely like family," she told ET about the cast's bond. "Even though we all have crazy lives, we have a group chat too, so we keep it going in the group chat."

Morrone was in good company on Monday as she made her Primetime Emmys debut. Joining her on the red carpet was her father, Maximo, who was delighted to join his daughter on her big night.

"I am super proud. Super, super proud truly," Maximo said.

"He's my safety blanket, I like having him here," she said of her father, whose Versace suit was the perfect complement to her gown by the iconic fashion house. "We've never gone to like a fancy work thing together. This is like the fanciest."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

