Sleigh all day! Camila Morrone attended the Nana Jaqueline Holiday Dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California, on Dec. 8.

Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

The model, 25, arrived in style in the line's black Gia dress, with her mother, Lucila Solá, as they celebrated the launch of Nana Jacqueline's holiday collection, Met Paris.

Charlotte McKinney, Chelsea Lazkani and more fashionable stars were also in attendance at the fancy fête, where guests enjoyed champagne and canapés followed by a multi-course dinner of king crab salad, smoked salmon blinis, and baked potato topped with caviar.

Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

The girly brand has been worn by Sofia Richie, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Bebe Rexha, and offers dresses, tops, skirts, pants, shorts, blazers, knits, jewelry, gloves, handbags and more, all with chic touches and special details.

Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

Nana Jaqueline was created by best friends Nana Li and Jacqueline Zhang, and their holiday collection is available to shop now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Camila Morrone in an Exclusive Clip From 'Mickey and the Bear' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Cher, Martha Stewart, Christina Ricci and Lenny Kravitz

The Best Gifts to Shop That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas