Camila Morrone Stuns in a Sultry Black Dress at the Nana Jacqueline Holiday Dinner in West Hollywood
Sleigh all day! Camila Morrone attended the Nana Jaqueline Holiday Dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California, on Dec. 8.
The model, 25, arrived in style in the line's black Gia dress, with her mother, Lucila Solá, as they celebrated the launch of Nana Jacqueline's holiday collection, Met Paris.
Charlotte McKinney, Chelsea Lazkani and more fashionable stars were also in attendance at the fancy fête, where guests enjoyed champagne and canapés followed by a multi-course dinner of king crab salad, smoked salmon blinis, and baked potato topped with caviar.
The girly brand has been worn by Sofia Richie, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Bebe Rexha, and offers dresses, tops, skirts, pants, shorts, blazers, knits, jewelry, gloves, handbags and more, all with chic touches and special details.
Nana Jaqueline was created by best friends Nana Li and Jacqueline Zhang, and their holiday collection is available to shop now.
