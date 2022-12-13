Canceled, Renewed and Limited Streaming Series 2022: See the Full List

With so much content now available on television, it's hard to keep track of which shows were canceled, renewed – or was just a limited run. And sifting through all the news and updates can be nearly impossible, especially among all the streaming platforms, which don't follow the typical flow of linear networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

Speaking of those networks, ET's been tracking the status of all the primetime programming. We've also put together a continuously updated roundup of the major original scripted series available on the biggest streaming platforms including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and a few select others.

So, if you're like ET and want to stay on top of which series are here to stay and which ones are done and gone, then keep this page handy – and check back often as these services announce renewals and cancellations as often as new programming drops any day of the week.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Acapulco – renewed for season 2

The Afterparty – renewed for season 2

Bad Sisters – renewed for season 2

Black Bird (2022) – limited series

Central Park – renewed for season 3

Echo 3 – TBD

The Essex Serpent (2022) – limited series

Five Days at Memorial (2022) – limited series

For All Mankind – renewed for season 4

Foundation – renewed for season 2

Hello Tomorrow! – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Invasion – renewed for season 2

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (2022) – limited series

Little America – renewed for season 2

Loot – renewed for season 2

The Morning Show – renewed for season 3

The Mosquito Coast – renewed for season 2

Mythic Quest – renewed for season 4

Pachinko – renewed for season 2

Physical – renewed for season 3

Roar – TBD

See – canceled after season 3

Servant – canceled after season 4 (airing in 2023)

Severance – renewed for season 2

Schmigadoon! – renewed for season 2

Shantaram – TBD

Shining Girls – TBD

Shrinking – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Slow Horses – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Surface – renewed for season 2

Suspicion – TBD

Swagger – renewed for season 2

Ted Lasso – renewed for season 3

Tehran – renewed for season 2

Truth Be Told – renewed for season 3

Trying – renewed for season 4

WeCrashed (2022) – limited series

Disney+

Marvel Studios

Andor – canceled after season 2 (airing in 2023)

Big Shot – renewed for season 2

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life – renewed for season 2

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. – renewed for season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – renewed for season 4

Loki – renewed for season 2

The Mandalorian – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – renewed for season 2

Monsters at Work – renewed for season 2

Moon Knight (2022) – limited series

Ms. Marvel (2022) – limited series

The Mysterious Benedict Society – renewed for season 2

National Treasure: Edge of History – TBD

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – renewed for season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) – limited series

The Santa Clauses (2022) – limited series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – TBD

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – renewed for season 2

What If...? – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Willow – TBD

HBO Max (and Discovery+)

HBO Max

And Just Like That – renewed for season 2

Doom Patrol – renewed for season 4

The Flight Attendant – canceled/on hiatus after season 2

The Girl Before (2022) – limited series

Gossip Girl – renewed for season 2

Julia – renewed for season 2

Hacks – renewed for season 3

Harley Quinn – renewed for season 4

The Head – renewed for season 2

Love Life – canceled after season 2

Minx – canceled after season 1

The Other Two – renewed for season 3

Our Flag Means Death – renewed for season 2

Peacemaker – renewed for season 2

Pennyworth – renewed for season 3

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – renewed for season 2

Rap Sh!t – renewed for season 2

Search Party – canceled after season 5

The Sex Lives of College Girls – renewed for season 2

Sort Of – renewed for season 2

South Side – renewed for season 3

The Staircase (2022) – limited series

That Damn Michael Che – renewed for season 2

Titans – renewed for season 4

Tokyo Vice – renewed for season 2

The Tourist – renewed for season 2

Hulu (and FX on Hulu)

Hulu

American Horror Stories – renewed for season 2

The Bear – renewed for season 2

Candy (2022) – limited series

Conversations with Friends (2022) – limited series

The Dropout (2022) – limited series

Fleishman Is in Trouble (2022) – limited series

The Girl from Plainville (2022) – limited series

The Great – renewed for season 3

The Handmaid's Tale – canceled after season 6 (airing in 2023)

The Hardy Boys – canceled after season 3 (airing in 2023)

How I Met Your Father – renewed for season 2

Koala Man – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Kindred – TBD

Letterkenny – renewed for season 11

Life & Beth – renewed for season 2

Love, Victor – canceled after season 3

Maggie – canceled after season 1

Mike (2022) – limited series

Only Murders in the Building – renewed for season 3

The Orville – renewed for season 3

Pam & Tommy (2022) – limited series

The Patient (2022) – limited series

Pistol (2022) – limited series

Ramy – renewed for season 3

Reasonable Doubt – TBD

Reboot – TBD

Reservation Dogs – renewed for season 3

Solar Opposites – renewed for seasons 4 and 5

Tell Me Lies – renewed for season 2

This Fool – renewed for season 2

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) – limited series

Wedding Season – TBD

Welcome to Chippendales (2022) – limited series

Woke – canceled after season 2

Netflix

Netflix

1899 – TBD

After Life – canceled after season 3

All of Us Are Dead – renewed for season 2

Anatomy of a Scandal (2022) – limited series

Another Life – canceled after season 2

Archive 81 – canceled after season 1

The Baby-Sitters Club – canceled after season 2

Barbarians – renewed for season 2

Big Mouth – renewed for season 7

Black Mirror – renewed for season 6

Blockbuster – TBD

Blood & Water – renewed for season 3

Bridgerton – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Boo, Bitch (2022) – limited series

Chicago Party Aunt – TBD

Cobra Kai – renewed for season 5

The Crown – canceled after season 6 (airing in 2023)

Dead to Me – canceled after season 3

Devil in Ohio (2022) – limited series

Echoes (2022) – limited series

Elite – renewed for season 7

Emily in Paris – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Fate: The Winx Saga – canceled after season 2

Firefly Lane – canceled after season 2 (second half airing in 2023)

First Kill – canceled after season 1

From Scratch (2022) – limited series

Grace and Frankie – canceled after season 7

Ginny & Georgia – renewed for season 2

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – TBD

Heartbreak High – renewed for season 2

Heartstopper – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Human Resources – renewed for season 2

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – renewed for season 3

The Imperfects – canceled after season 1

Inside Job – renewed for season 2

Inventing Anna (2022) – limited series

Kaleidoscope – TBD

Keep Breathing (2022) – limited series

The Lincoln Lawyer – renewed for season 2

Locke & Key – canceled after season 3

Love, Death & Robots – renewed for season 4

Manifest – canceled after season 4

The Midnight Club – canceled after season 1

Mo – TBD

Monster – renewed for seasons 2 and 3 (The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 2022)

Never Have I Ever – canceled after season 4 (airing in 2023)

Outer Banks – renewed for season 3

Ozark – canceled after season 4

Paradise PD – canceled after season 4

Partner Track – canceled after season 1

The Pentaverate – TBD

Pieces of Her (2022) – limited series

Ratched – renewed for season 2

The Recruit – TBD

Resident Evil – canceled after season 1

Russian Doll – TBD

The Sandman – renewed for season 2

Sex Education – renewed for season 4

Sex/Life – renewed for season 2

Shadow and Bone – renewed for season 2

Space Force – canceled after season 2

Stranger Things – canceled after season 5 (airing in 2024)

Sweet Magnolias – renewed for season 3

Sweet Tooth – renewed for season 2

That '90s Show – TBD (premieres in 2023)

The Umbrella Academy – canceled after season 4 (airing in 2023)

Uncoupled – TBD

The Upshaws – renewed for season 3 (second half of season 2 airing in 2023)

Vikings: Valhalla – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Virgin River – renewed for season 5

Warrior Nun – renewed for season 2

Wednesday – TBD

The Witcher – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) – limited series

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022) – limited series

You – renewed for season 4

Young Royals – renewed for season 2

Paramount+

Paramount+

1883 (2021) – limited series

1923 – canceled after season 2 (airing in 2023)

Beavis and Butt-Head – renewed for season 10

Blood & Treasure – renewed for season 2

Criminal Minds – renewed for season 16

Evil – renewed for season 4

The Game – renewed for season 2

The Good Fight – canceled after season 6

Guilty Party – TBD

Halo – renewed for season 2

iCarly – renewed for season 3

Inside Amy Schumer – renewed for season 5

Mayor of Kingstown – renewed for season 2

The Offer (2022) – limited series

SEAL Team – renewed for season 6

Star Trek: Discovery – renewed for season 5

Star Trek: Lower Decks – renewed for season 4

Star Trek: Picard – canceled after season 3 (airing in 2023)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – renewed for season 2

Tulsa King– renewed for season 2

Why Women Kill – canceled after season 2

Wolf Pack – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Peacock

Peacock

Angelyne (2022) – limited series

Bel-Air – renewed for season 2

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (2022) – limited series

Bust Down – TBD

The Calling – TBD

Days of Our Lives – renewed for season 57

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem – renewed for season 2

Dr. Death – renewed for season 2

Girls5eva – renewed for season 3 on Netflix

Irreverent – TBD

Joe vs. Carole (2022) – limited series

Killing It – renewed for season 2

MacGruber – TBD

One of Us Is Lying – renewed for season 2

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin – TBD

Poker Face – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Queer as Folk – canceled after season 1

The Resort – TBD

Rutherford Falls – canceled after season 2

Saved by the Bell – canceled after season 2

The Undeclared War (2022) – limited series

Vampire Academy – TBD

We Are Lady Parts – renewed for season 2

Wolf Like Me – renewed for season 2

Prime Video (and Freevee)

Amazon Studios

Alex Rider – renewed for season 3

American Rust – renewed for season 2

As We See It – canceled after season 1

Bosch: Legacy – renewed for season 2

The Boys – renewed for season 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – TBD

Carnival Row – canceled after season 2 (airing in 2023)

Chloe – TBD

Daisy Jones & The Six – limited series (premieres in 2023)

The Devil's Hour – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

The English (2022) – limited series

Fairfax – renewed for season 2

Harlem – renewed for season 2

High School – TBD

Hunters – canceled after season 2 (airing in 2023)

Invincible – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Jack Ryan – canceled after season 4 (airing in 2023)

The Lake – renewed for season 2

A League of Their Own – TBD

The Legend of Vox Machina – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Leverage: Redemption – renewed for season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – renewed for season 2

Mammals – TBD

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – canceled after season 5 (airing in 2023)

Night Sky – canceled after season 1

Outer Range – renewed for season 2

Paper Girls – canceled after season 1

The Peripheral – TBD

Reacher – renewed for season 2

Riches (2022) – limited series

The Rig – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Sprung – TBD

The Summer I Turned Pretty – renewed for season 2

Them – renewed for season 2

Three Pines – TBD

The Terminal List – TBD

Undone – renewed for season 2

The Wheel of Time – renewed for season 3

The Wilds – canceled after season 2

With Love – renewed for season 2

Other Platforms

Bruh (BET+) – renewed for season 3

Dark Winds (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

First Wives Club(BET+) – renewed for season 3

Interview With the Vampire (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Kin (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Mayfair Witches (AMC+) – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Moonhaven (AMC+) – canceled after season 1

Real Husbands of Hollywood Revival (BET+) – TBD

Zatima (BET+) – TBD

RELATED CONTENT:

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2021: See the Full List

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2020: See the Full List!