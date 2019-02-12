Fuller House is coming to an end with its fifth and final season on Netflix, and stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin tease that there's going to be a wedding!

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the two at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2019 TCA event on Saturday, where they talked about the bittersweet ending of the popular Full House revival. Still, they noted there's plenty to come in the final season. No exact premiere date for the final season was announced aside from fall 2019.

"I think there's gonna be some wedding bells!" Cameron Bure says. "I think probably wedding bells -- who knows for which couple, but we have plenty to choose from."

Sweetin also says there are plenty of milestones happening between her character, Stephanie Tanner, and her love interest, Jimmy Gibbler (Adam Hagenbuch). At the end of season four, Jimmy's sister Kimmy (Andrea Barber), who was acting as their surrogate because of Stephanie's infertility issues, gave birth to Stephanie and Jimmy's baby.

"We haven't heard really any storyline ideas yet, but I mean, Steph had her baby so it's gonna be all new mom stuff which is gonna be really fun," Sweetin shares. "I don't know, I'm interested to see what happens with her and Jimmy. He has proposed now, so I'm interested to see if he really steps up and see kind of what happens. I'm really excited to find out how Steph and Jimmy are as parents. I think that's gonna be a lot of fun."

And even though Fuller House is ending, Sweetin says the close-knit cast will definitely still stay in touch.

"We have had an amazing run and it's been so much fun and it's gonna be really sad to leave, but at the same time, I think it'll actually be easier this time because now I know that these people are in my life forever," Sweetin notes. "When the first time happened, it was like, 'Am I ever gonna see them again? I don't know!' And now I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, we're still gonna see each other all the time.' But, it's a bummer. I mean, we love doing the show and have so much fun together."

Still, the cast has their own separate projects to keep them busy. Cameron Bure is currently filming Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Where There's a Will in Vancouver, and has two more Aurora movies in pre-production for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Meanwhile, Sweetin is filming a St. Patrick's Day-themed movie called Love Under The Rainbow, which comes out in March on the Hallmark Channel.

"I think people are going to love it," Sweetin says of her upcoming film. "It's a really sweet story about this couple that you know, of course they have their challenges and are they, aren't they? And there's a really sweet little girl -- Dakota Guppy -- who plays [co-star David Haydn-Jones'] daughter in it."

ET visited the Fuller House set last August, when John Stamos introduced his adorable son Billy to the cast. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Fuller House' Gets Renewed for 5th and Final Season on Netflix

'Fuller House' Stars Bob Saget and John Stamos Enjoy a Double Date With Their Wives: Pic!

John Stamos Almost Watched 'Fuller House' While Giving a Sample at a Fertility Clinic

Related Gallery