Candace Cameron Bure is defending herself. After social media claimed to debunk the 47-year-old actress' assertion that she hasn't had fast food, save In-N-Out, in 20 years, her rep spoke out.

The drama started earlier this month when Bure posted an Instagram Story that read, "I haven't eaten fast food except for In-N-Out in 20 years. Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No."

"And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," Bure added. "I don't regret it. You can't convince me otherwise."

Afterward, social media users were quick to uncover a since-deleted Instagram post from 2012 that showed her posing with a Chick-Fil-A cup alongside one of her sons. "We love chikin!" Bure wrote alongside the photo at the time.

"Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself," Bure's spokesperson told Insider, calling the lying accusations "ridiculous."

The rep added of the photo in question, "Candace is only holding a cup."

Bure discussed her struggle with an eating disorder in her 2010 memoir, Reshaping It All.

"I knew I had a problem but again, it's like being on a runaway train and you wanna get off but you don't know how to get off," Bure told ET in 2016. "I kind of lost my identity in a sense and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone. I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia. I dealt with it for several years but it wasn't about body image and trying to feel good -- It was about trying to find comfort or fill voids within myself."

After her own struggles, Bure said that "the most important thing for me to teach my children is about health and fitness." She shares Maksim, 21, Lev, 23, and Natasha, 24, with her husband, Valeri Bure.

"It's about taking care of your body and eating foods that are good for you and getting the right exercise that you need," she said. "… It's just about living a healthy life for longevity and a healthy heart."

