Candace Cameron Bure's go-karting outing didn't go as expected.

The Fuller House star revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday that she was sent to the emergency room following a go-karting accident with her brother, Kirk Cameron, and two sisters, Melissa and Bridgette Cameron.

"Went go-karting with my brother and two sisters. I've been released now, but was in the ER," Candace explained to her followers on the car ride home. "Clearly I am fine... but got some damage to my hand, but it's not broken, and my shoulder, but it's not broken."

The actress then shared a series of pics and videos from her time in the hospital, where she says her brother "ran me over," and reveals that the most painful part of her experience was having to get her rings pulled off her swollen hand by the doctors. Next, she shared two photos of her hand injury.

Pre-injury, Candace and her family couldn't have looked happier to be spending time together. The mom of three shared a sweet photo of herself with her siblings to Instagram, explaining that it was their first pic together in seven years.

"The Cameron kids 2018. It only took like 7 years to snap a siblings picture! Getting some good ol’ fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters. #FunTimes at my mom and dad's house," she captioned the shot.

