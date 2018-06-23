Candace Cameron Bure Shares Touching Throwback Photos For Her 22-Year Anniversary

Candace Cameron Bure celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary with former ice hockey player, Valeri, on Friday with a super cute throwback photo from one of the couple's first dates.

Taken in 1994 at the young pair’s “second in-person date,” the two were all smiles in the sporty pic, which appeared to be taken at an ice hockey game.

The Fuller House star shared the sweet snap as part of a slideshow which also included a sepia-toned portrait from their 1996 wedding and a more recent pic of the couple sporting bright yellow shoes.

“There really is something special about growing old together,” the 42-year-old actress captioned the post. “I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you, 24 years in the making. We’ve refined each other which only happens through sifting out the ugly to get to the beautiful 🌹.”

“And while I don’t want the years to rush by, I’m looking forward to many more wrinkles and gray hair together ❤️,” she continued. “Because by then, only through your eyes will you still see me without them. I love you, baby.”

The couple have three children together, Natasha, 19, Lev, 18, and Maksim, 16.

Natasha competed in season 11 of The Voice on NBC, and also worked with her mom on the Hallmark movie, Switching Christmas.

ET spoke to Candace and Natasha in January about what it was like working together.

“I loved that she was there with me and she did a fantastic job. We had a good time together," Candace said.

"I mean, she's a tough co-star," Natasha piped in, before adding "I'm kidding, she's great."

See more on the family below.

