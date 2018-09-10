With a fourth season of Fuller House heading to Netflix, Candace Cameron Bure says she's starting to think about who she'd like to see guest star in future seasons.

ET's Courtney Tezeno caught up with the actress and mother of three at the first day of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, and she opened up about one particular celeb that she'd like to see pop up on the show sometime.

"I think my dream guest star right now is Shawn Mendes," Bure shared. "I don't mean to be mom crushing on him, but you know, we have young kids on the show, and I just can't stop listening to his album on repeat and I just think he would be perfect."

While the "Nervous" singer doesn't have much in the way of sitcom experience, he could go the way of so many other Fuller House stars and just play himself. If Bure has her way, it might happen.

The Netflix revival of the iconic family sitcom was renewed for a fourth season in January, and the show was nominated for its first-ever Emmy this year in the Outstanding Children's Program category.

Bure reflected on the long-awaited nomination and what it meant to her and the show, calling the recognition "so special," especially after being a part of the franchise for over 30 years with Full House.

"I don't think anyone could understand, nor do they need to understand, but it's like, I started playing this character at 10 years old, and now I stand here as a grown woman with three kids, my third almost out of high school, and were nominated for an Emmy," Bure shared. "It's incredible to get the recognition."

"This is good family programming, something I've really based my entire career upon because it is so important to me, so it's just an incredible day for all of us," the 42-year-old actress added.

While the Fuller House star continues to work on her beloved production, her own house has gotten markedly less full with the departure of her 18-year-old son, Lev, who left the house to go to college. And the actress recently admitted in an Instagram post that she's missing him quite a bit.

"I'm doing OK, but it is hard. I mean, I still have two at home… and my youngest is still a junior in high school," said Bure, who is also the mother of 20-year-old daughter Natasha and 16-year-old son Maksim with husband Valeri Bure. "I don't know if I am ready for that season of life, but it's coming. I don't think we're ever ready for it."

However, the family is already planning on reuniting for the holidays and will be going out to see Lev for Thanksgiving.

"We're a super tight, very close family, and his dad, my husband Val, is literally my son's best friend, so he can't wait for us to come visit [when] we get to make that Thanksgiving trip," Bure shared.

While Netflix has yet to announce when fans can expect the upcoming fourth season to premiere, Fuller House is expected to return sometime later this year.

