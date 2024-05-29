Good things come to those who wait.

Candace Cameron Bure on Tuesday shared a throwback pic from her second date with her now-husband, Valeri Bure, and explained why it took them such a long time between their first and second outing. The picture came as part of an Instagram Story "Ask Me Anything" in which one fan inquired, "How did you meet your husband?"

Sharing a sweet and baby-faced snap, the Fuller House star, 48, explained the early difficulties of their relationship and how they first came together as teenagers.

"This picture was our 2nd date- 6 months after our first, taken in Fredericton, New Brunswick. We talked on the phone in between that time because we lived in different cities," she wrote. To answer the question posed by a follower, she responded, "We met at a charity hockey game in L.A. @coulier introduced us."

Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure in a photo from their second date - @candacecameronbure

The person she tagged is none other than Dave Coulier, her Full House co-star who played her character's uncle on the show. Coulier, 64, is a well-known hockey enthusiast while Valeri -- who was born in Russia -- played hockey professionally in his youth.

Candace and Valeri began dating when she was just 17 and they married two years later in 1996. The couple shares three children, Natasha, 25, Lev, 24 -- who Candace recently announced had tied the knot -- and Maksim, 22.

A few years back, the Great American Family channel actress shared a photo from the first night she met Valeri at the Luc Robitaille Charity hockey game. The photo from 1994 shows a young actress alongside several of her Full House co-stars, including Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Coulier.

In 2021, Candace chatted with ET about her 25-year marriage and the secret to making love last. She shared that their strategy -- while simple -- is to just understand that marriage is a rollercoaster but one you should want to ride with your partner.

"Some days you just gotta hang in there, 'cause you're in it and you gotta stay in it, even if you don't wanna be in it. It is hills and valleys along the way." she explained. "Especially with last year, all of us staying home so much. I fell in love with my husband all over again. We're spending so much time, I remember all the things that I forgot about because life has been so busy."

