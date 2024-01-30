Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her Son Lev Is Married

Lev Bure is a married man! On Tuesday, the groom's mom, Candace Cameron Bure, took to Instagram to reveal that her 23-year-old son and Elliott Dunham recently tied the knot.

Alongside pics from the big day, including shots with Lev's dad, Valeri Bure, and siblings, Natasha, 25, and Maksim, 22, Candace wrote a lengthy note about the celebration.

"I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure 💍 ♥️. Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott," she wrote. "We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with."

"I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full ♥️♥️♥️," Candace continued. "I'm grateful for our generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages; to have a legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way. And now, being the example for our children and their children to come 🙏🏻. If this isn't a blessing, I don’t know what is 🥺♥️🙌🏼."

As for the wedding itself, Candace gushed, "What a celebration it was!!"

"The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air," she wrote. "Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago ♥️♥️. We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated 🥂 ! What a glorious day!!!!"

She concluded, "This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!!"

The bride also posted pics on Instagram, celebrating being "mr & mrs bure" and having "forever to go" in her and Lev's romance.

Back in November, Candace revealed that Lev's wedding was on the horizon, telling Us Weekly, "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited."

As for the words of wisdom she has for the now-newlyweds, Candace said, "The best advice for them is that they know that we're here for them for any questions, any needs that they want. We're always here and ready to be available and answer."

RELATED CONTENT: