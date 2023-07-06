Candace Cameron Bure is addressing claims that she attempted to get the first queer character on Fuller House removed from the show.

On Thursday, Miss Benny posted a video to TikTok in which she claimed that she was told "one of the Tanner sisters" wanted to have her role axed back when she was playing Casey during the show's fourth season.

"I was on Fuller House, I played Casey, the first gay character on the Full House franchise," Miss Benny shared in her post. "One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly 'not for the girls' if that makes sense? [And] I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show."

Miss Benny -- who never used Bure's name directly in her video -- went on to claim, "I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person's fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically."

"So, to this day -- despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight -- I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters," Miss Benny claimed.

In response to her TikTok post, Bure released a statement to ET denying that she ever attempted to get the role axed.

"I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," Bure shared in her statement. "Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters."

"I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show," Bure said. "We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set."

"I wish Miss Benny only the best," Bure concluded.

While Miss Benny said she didn't truly understand the alleged negativity directed toward the character or herself, she still found the role to be rewarding.

"The positive is I had a really fun time shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamourous on Netflix," Miss Benny said. "So everything happens for a reason."

Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture After Traditional Marriage Controversy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Candace Cameron Bure Denies Lying About Not Eating Fast Food

Great American Family Star Neal Bledsoe Announces Network Exit

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin in 'Pretty Serious' Dispute

Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Candace Cameron Bure Feud

Candace Cameron Bure Faces Backlash for Saying GAC Family Is Focused on 'Traditional Marriage'