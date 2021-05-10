Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the secret to making her 25-year marriage work. The Fuller House alum talked to ET about celebrating the milestone anniversary with her husband, Valeri Bure.

"Big anniversary coming up," Bure told ET's Nischelle Turner. "There's like a little pressure. I need to do something extra, and my husband is usually so good and plans the anniversary, but I'm like, 'I gotta step up my game.'"

While the former hockey player is pretty good at showering his wife with love and nailing these special surprises, the true secret to their long-lasting marriage is more about navigating the ups and downs that come with marriage.

"Some days you just gotta hang in there, 'cause you're in it and you gotta stay in it, even if you don't wanna be in it. Its hills and valleys along the way." Bure shared. "Especially with last year, all of us staying home so much. I fell in love with my husband all over again. We're spending so much time, I remember all the things that I forgot about because life has been so busy."

The actress admitted that the silver lining to 2020 was getting the chance to really enjoy her husband and her family.

While Fuller House has ended, the 45-year-old actress has taken her talents to home renovation. Bure will be attending the Country Living and Good HousekeepingMakeover Takeover summit.

"There's lots of experts that are going to give much better advice than I will be able to, but I do love design and I do have my product brands that are interior and home goods and we have actually renovated two of our homes from the studs up," she shared.

The two-day virtual summit will give people the chance to learn about building a home from the ground up and get helpful hacks, as well as dos and don'ts from the expert panel.

"You know, sit in front of your computer and get all of this advice," Bure explained of the summit. "I talked about my laundry room being in my garage, which there's no laundry room. It's just a washer and dryer in a garage. So I need to like, make that become a space."

Hear more about Bure's experience with home renovation when the Country Living and Good Housekeeping Makeover Takeover summit runs, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET May 12 and May 13.

