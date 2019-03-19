For Natasha Bure, daughter of Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, forging her own path in the entertainment industry is incredibly important.

The 20-year-old actress recently sat down with ET's Katie Krause, and she opened up about how she's been working to carve out a career for herself in show business without relying on her connections.

"Having a mom who is very well known in the entertainment industry and especially in acting, I want to get advice and I want her to be involved," Natasha explained, "but also there's a point in time where I kinda need to like fly my wings and flutter off by myself."

Natasha recently got cast in her debut feature film, Faith, Hope & Love, and admitted that she went to her auditions by herself, she uses her own team of representatives, and her mom gave her space to be her own person by not visiting her on set.

However, that doesn't mean she turns down useful advice from her mother's decades of real-life experience.

"Typically, for auditions, I will ask for her help, but once I book something I try to do it mostly by myself," Natasha shared. "It's always good to kinda have someone else's opinion, but I try to do a lot of the work by myself. So for this [movie], I don't think I asked her for any help. I was like, 'I want to do this by myself.'"

While the young actress paves her way under her own power, she said her mom and her dad, former NHL star Valeri Bure, have remained endlessly proud and supportive.

"Both my parents are just really happy to see me go after what I love and I think that's like the number one thing," Natasha shared. "They're just like, 'If you work hard and you do what you love, we're proud of you and we're happy for you.'"

Natasha said she's equally interested in allowing her mom to have her own career as well, without foisting herself into the spotlight, which is one of the main reasons fans won't be seeing her on the upcoming final season of Fuller House.

"It's so funny, everyone asks, 'Will you ever be on Fuller House? Would you ever do Fuller House?' And the reason I say 'no' is because I want that to be her thing," she explained.

That being said, she wouldn't mind following in her mother's footsteps when it comes to trying her hand at Dancing With the Stars sometime in the future.

"I would love to do Dancing with the Stars. I think it would be the coolest thing. I'm so competitive," Natasha shared. "One day, hopefully."

Natasha got a first-hand look at the challenges and rigors of DWTS when her mom competed during Season 18, alongside pro dancer Mark Ballas.

It was on the set of the hit ABC reality competition series that Natasha first met and befriended Peta Murgatroyd, the Dancing With the Stars pro who she will soon be sharing the screen with in Faith, Hope & Love.

"I heard, after I had booked the role, they hadn't found who was gonna play Faith, and I remember I heard from a someone on the team who was like, 'Yeah, actually, Peta is gonna audition' and I was like, 'Oh that's so cool! I hope she gets it!' And then she got it!" Natasha recalled. "So it was so fun that we got to do this together."

In the film, Natasha plays the daughter of a widower, played by the film's writer-director Robert Krantz, who finds love with Faith (Murgatroyd), his partner in an amateur dance contest.

While her film is all about searching for romance, Natasha admitted that it's been a little challenging to find love in her own life because of her rather protective parents.

"I am dating," she shared. "But I don't have a boyfriend, currently."

"I need to find the right person before I bring anybody home, because my mom is a little bit nicer and sweeter and can kind of bite her tongue, but my dad cannot," Natasha said with a laugh. "So I wanna save, not even myself, because I've been embarrassed so many times that I don't even care, but I wanna save them the embarrassment of what he would say to them."

Natasha's big screen debut, Faith, Hope & Love, is now playing in select theaters.

