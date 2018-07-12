Candice Swanepoel Has the Perfect Response to Fans Who Think She Posts Revealing Photos for Attention

Candice Swanepoel chooses her battles when it comes to responding to her critics.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old supermodel answered a series of questions posed by her Instagram followers, which included everything from tips on how to eat healthy, her favorite hair products and her upcoming career aspirations.

However, when one fan asked about her sometimes scantily-clad pics, she responded with one word. "What do you say to men who say you post revealing Instagrams for attention?" read the question.

Swanepoel responded: "Nothing."

The epic answer comes after the Victoria's Secret model spoke out against those judging her bikini body after she was snapped on a beach in Brazil. Swanepoel just gave birth to her second child in mid-June.

Instagram

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.”

Swanepoel and her fiance, Hermann Nicoli, welcomed son Ariel on June 19. The couple is also parents to 1-year-old son Anaca.

RELATED CONTENT:

Candice Swanepoel Returns as a Victoria's Secret Angel in Sheer Thong Bodysuit After Giving Birth to First Child

Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in Nude Photo Celebrating 6 Months of Pregnancy

Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Related Gallery