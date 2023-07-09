Cara Delevingne is speaking out after video of her allegedly snubbing F1 legend-turned-broadcaster Martin Brundle hit the internet.

The video sees Brundle attempt to do a quick one-on-one interview with the model, who was on hand for the British Grand Prix Saturday, but Brundle was quickly rebuked at the door, with a man, seemingly part of Delevingne's team, blocking him from approaching the Only Murders in the Building actress.

When the man said the interview was a no-go, Brundle made his way through the tightly-packed crown and asked Delevingne directly, jokingly informing her that it's a "rule" that everyone that comes through the Grand Prix's grid has to talk to him.

Delevingne echoed what the man said, telling Brundle that she wouldn't be giving any interviews. After saying "no," a few times to the sportscaster, Brundle walked away, but not without throwing a slight dig at Delevingne, who claimed she couldn't hear anything while on the noisy grid.

"I'm sure it would've been extremely interesting," Brundle quipped before making his way through the crowd.

Delevingne took to Twitter Sunday she set things straight about what happened during her appearance at the Grand Prix.

"I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx," she said in response to a fan tweet over the now-viral moment.

She also clarified who the man was that was advising her to say no to the interview, telling another fan that it was not an agent or member of her team, but rather an F1 representative.

"It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative," Delevingne wrote.

Delevingne didn't dive deeper into the matter but instead chose to squash it, informing her followers that she had fun despite the drama.

"Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x," she added.

The appearance is the model-actress' latest since getting sober earlier this year.

"From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I’ve known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying," Delevingne told Vogue in January. "They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"

Delevingne checked into rehab in late 2022 and committed to a 12-step program. "This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much," the 30-year-old added. "People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, 'Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.' And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight."

While it's not a quick fix, her approach seems to be working. As Delevingne more recently told ET in February, "I'm a lot more gentle with myself and nice to myself and I think, I don't know, something's changed this year for sure."

