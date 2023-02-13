Cara Delevingne is just a few months into being 30, and the actress is looking forward to the emotional growth in store for her as she navigates the next decade of her life.

Delevingne recently spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura while promoting the upcoming and long-awaited second season of Carnival Row, and she opened up about how it feels to be in her 30s, and how her life has changed after the milestone birthday.

"I think after turning 30, there was a lot that clicked. I think my 20s were brilliant, but there were a lot of different things I wanted to focus on," Delevingne shared. "I think there was a part of me that still felt, like, I was insecure in my teenage years and questioning and a bit of like self-doubt all the time."

"[But] that is a real thing, about women being in their prime in their 30s? I just don't care anymore," she shared. "I'm a lot more gentle with myself and nice to myself and I think something's changed this year, for sure."

Delevingne explained that, when she was in her 20s, she "did so much for other people's approval and love," and she found herself asking, "Why? That doesn't matter and it's not going to make you love yourself more. It just doesn't."

So now, with the gift of experience and emotional maturity going into her 30s, Delevingne said she's "taking the time to heal and focus on myself and what I want to do."

"What I really want to do, not for other people's sake but for my own," she added. "It's just really nice."

As for the second season of Carnival Row -- which will also be the final season of the show -- Delevingne says there was a bit of sadness in the fantasy drama coming to an end.

"I started when I was 23, and you have so many memories in that place," she said. "[It was] so fun, and so fulfilling. But it just ended in the most perfect way. So yeah, bittersweet is the perfect way to describe it."

Delevingne got to keep a few little mementos from her time playing Vignette Stonemoss, a winged fairy who played a key role in the gritty urban fantasy world of the dark series.

"I got to keep my knife," Delevingne shared, conspiratorially. "That was cool. [And] there were, like, other little bits. Like I had a matchbox I kept."

She also made sure to celebrate the series' wrap in a unique way.

"On the last day, when the whole thing finished, me and one of my cast members went streaking through the road," Delevingne recalled with a laugh. "It was so fun! ... I just was like, 'I have to run naked down that road one time!' It was so funny."

The second and final season of Carnival Row streams on Prime Video starting Feb. 17.

Cara Delevingne Raves Over Joining Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom's 'Carnival Row' Series Debuts Trailer for Final Season

Cara Delevingne Bonds With Jimmy Fallon Over Buying His NYC Apartment

Cara Delevingne Calls For Trans and Women's Rights in British Vogue

Cara Delevingne Strips Down to Gold Body Paint on Met Gala Red Carpet