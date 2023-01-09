Ahead of Carnival Row's return with its second and final season, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Victorian fantasy-drama series starring Orlando Bloom as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fae named Vignette Stonemoss.

According to the streaming platform, humans and creatures will continue to clash as the new episodes pick up with the former inspector investigating a series of gruesome murders that's stoking social tension among the citizens and the city's growing population of mythical immigrants.

Vignette, meanwhile, has teamed up with Black Raven as they plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by the city's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Additionally, Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate while Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner, Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi), encounter a radical new society which upends their escape plans.

As the trailer teases, humans and fae remain divided over politics and freedom as each of the series' heroes face impossible dilemmas that will test their souls as the series comes to an epic conclusion.

While speaking to ET ahead of season 1, Bloom revealed that being able to help mold his character was part of the appeal of signing on. "There was so much potential," he shared. "It was a really wonderful series of conversations in growing and developing [Philo]."

Delevingne, meanwhile, was attracted to her character's complexity. "It's quite hard to play a character that's so strong but not ruthless… I think we all worked on that together," she said, noting that the refugee aspect of her character and the fantasy world's attitudes toward Vignette and Philo's relationship has parallels to the real world.

"That's the whole fire behind the show," she added at the time.

Carnival Row season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, with two episodes premiering weekly starting Feb. 17.

