Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have babies on the brain! A source tells ET that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family."

"Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other," the source says, adding that the 37-year-old singer "is obsessed with being a mom."

Perry and Bloom got engaged back in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, the next year. When ET spoke with Perry last month, she revealed why her daughter has made her want to embark on another world tour.

"I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes," she said.

In May, Perry gushed about motherhood in another interview with ET.

"I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life," Perry said, adding that she's "grown so much" since becoming a parent and has "even more respect" for her own mother, Mary, after having her own child.

As for her favorite part of being Daisy's mom, Perry pointed to "all the unconditional love."

"[It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes -- and the joy," she said. "For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."

