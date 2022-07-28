Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Would Love to Expand Their Family,' Source Says
Katy Perry Says Motherhood Is the 'Best Decision' She Ever Made …
Joy Behar Recalls Being ‘Glad’ to Be Fired from ‘The View’ in 20…
Meghan McCain Calls Out 'The View's Joy Behar for Trolling Her o…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Candace Cameron Bure Explains JoJo Siwa TikTok Drama
Watch the Official 'Good Girls' Season 4 Trailer! (Exclusive)
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Shania Twain Opens Up About Ex-Husband’s Cheating Scandal in ‘No…
How Amber Heard’s Appeal in Johnny Depp Case Could Cost Her
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reveal Baby Boy's Name While Documenti…
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Rudest Celeb Interaction
George Clooney’s Bromance With Brad Pitt Grows Stronger in New C…
Shawn Mendes Cancels ‘Wonder’ Tour to Focus on Mental Health
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Met Gala 2022: Sydney Sweeney Pulls Off Heavenly Wardrobe Change…
Lady Gaga Goes Viral After Being Protected by Seemingly Invisibl…
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have babies on the brain! A source tells ET that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family."
"Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other," the source says, adding that the 37-year-old singer "is obsessed with being a mom."
Perry and Bloom got engaged back in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, the next year. When ET spoke with Perry last month, she revealed why her daughter has made her want to embark on another world tour.
"I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes," she said.
In May, Perry gushed about motherhood in another interview with ET.
"I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life," Perry said, adding that she's "grown so much" since becoming a parent and has "even more respect" for her own mother, Mary, after having her own child.
As for her favorite part of being Daisy's mom, Perry pointed to "all the unconditional love."
"[It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes -- and the joy," she said. "For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."
RELATED CONTENT:
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Returning
Katy Perry Teases New World Tour -- With Daughter Daisy!
Katy Perry Says Being a Mom Makes Her Feel 'Reborn' (Exclusive)
Related Gallery