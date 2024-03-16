Cara Delevingne's parents are shedding light on what caused their daughter's home to burn down in a massive fire early Friday morning.

In video obtained by TMZ, Delevingne's parents, Charles and Pandora Delevingne, spoke with a videographer in London and said that "power lines" are to blame following a windy night. As one can expect, Pandora said her daughter is "devastated" by what transpired.

"She had everything in her house, her whole life," Pandora said. "She built it. She made it."

As ET previously reported, the model-actress' home in Studio City, California went up in flames just before 4 a.m. local time. The flames were so intense that it required 94 firefighters and more than two hours to extinguish the flames. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told ET that there was "heavy fire in the rear, which consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire."

"Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members," the spokesperson continued. "The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior."

The spokesperson added that one firefighter was transported to a hospital in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation. Delevingne was not home at the time, as she's in London performing at Playhouse Theater. Charles and Pandora were in line waiting to get into the theater when the videographer approached them and asked about the house fire.

It had been thought Delevingne lost her two beloved cats in the house fire, but she later clarified her cats were OK thanks to the bravery of the firefighters. Delevingne's girlfriend, the musical artist Minke, later took to her Instagram Stories and opened up about the devastating day while also offering an update on the cats.

"Thank you for all the kind messages today. It's been horrendous, we are devastated," Minke wrote. "But just got the incredible news our babies are alive. These firefighters are heroes and I can never thank them enough."

