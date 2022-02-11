Cardi B and Offset Tattoo Each Other With Wedding Dates on Their Hands
Cardi B and Offset no longer have any excuse to forget their anniversary! In the new episode of Cardi Tries, the couple decides to tattoo their wedding date on their hands with the help of tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.
In the episode, the couple practices to be able to ink the date on one another. However, when it comes time to remember the date, Offset, who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has a little trouble getting the numbers right.
"9-17-20, no, 9-20-17," the 30-year-old rapper confidently declares before laughing.
In fact, the couple tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2017 in a secret ceremony that only Cardi's cousin attended.
They went on to have more public proposals, breakups and makeups, but they stand by the 2017 date as their official anniversary.
The final ink tattoos are down the side of both of their hands near their thumbs, aligning for when they hold hands.
The pair are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and welcomed their son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in September 2021.
The new episode of Cardi Tries airs today on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch.
