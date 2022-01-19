Offset Surprises Cardi B With Luxury Gifts After 8 Days Apart

Offset is showering Cardi B with Chanel.

Cardi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to show off the lavish gifts her husband got her after being away from her for eight or nine days.

In the clips posted to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old rapper showed off a white, sparkling bag before turning to the 30-year-old Migos member and asking him how long they had been apart.

"Baby, how long I haven't seen you?" Cardi asked.

"Eight, maybe nine days?" Offset responded.

"And what you buy me?" Cardi cooed, while holding up the quilted bag for the camera. "I love you. This is pretty."

After commenting on how well the new bag would go with the Chanel outfit she just bought, Cardi continued to unbox the rest of the Chanel goodies Offset had gifted her.

In addition to two pairs of Chanel house slippers, Offset gave his wife a gold barrel bag.

The gifts were a welcome surprise for Cardi, who said she had been having a rough day after testifying in court in her case against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, who the "Up" rapper accused of attempting to defame her with dozens of YouTube videos where she made salacious allegations, including that Cardi has herpes.

The couple is no stranger to giving each other lavish gifts for special occasions or otherwise.

Just last month, Cardi gave her husband $2 million for his 30th birthday.

"So babe, this is my birthday to you," Cardi said in a video shared to social media. "I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let's get it. Bring out the birthday cake!" But, instead of a birthday cake, someone brought out a giant check made out to Offset.

Cardi gifts Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday! 💵 pic.twitter.com/ZdvD4IQgge — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) December 22, 2021

For Cardi's 29th birthday bash, Offset bought Cardi a mansion in the Dominican Republic.

Cardi shared the stunning six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home on her Instagram, before explaining how the purchase came to be.

The "WAP" rapper explained that she had been telling Offset that she wanted to "invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries." However, she didn't feel like he agreed with her and "would rather put money into other investments."

"Well, I was wrong . I just can't believe this ! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂," Cardi wrote. "Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this."

