Cardi B Lets 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup -- Watch!

We smell a celebrity makeup artist in the making!

On Wednesday, Cardi B shared a clip of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, doing her makeup and it’s a total look.

“I look pretty?” Cardi asks her daughter as she lies in bed with red-and-brown eyeshadow all over her face.

“I’ll let you know when I’m done,” an adorable Kulture responds.

The 28-year-old rapper, who shares Kulture with husband Offset, has integrated her daughter into her world of glitz and glam, dressing her in matching mommy-and-me designer outfits and even gifting Kulture an Hermes Birkin bag for her second birthday.

Kulture may be getting a glimpse of the limelight, but it looks like she’ll have to wait a bit longer before she can bop along to ‘WAP’ with Mommy.

Back in January, Cardi went live on Instagram, singing and dancing to ‘WAP,’ but quickly cut the music off when Kulture walked into the room.

Some people on social media criticized the GRAMMY-winning artist for being what they deemed hypocritical.

"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can? @iamcardib" one Twitter user wrote. "AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a** label your with. DISGUSTING."

Cardi responded to the backlash, clarifying that her music is for adults, not children.

"Ya needs to stop with this already!" Cardi wrote back. "I'm not [JoJo Siwa]! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Whether it’s makeup, music or her mommy moments, it’s clear Cardi is going to share it, unapologetically.

