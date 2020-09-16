Cardi B Receives Flowers From Lizzo With Handwritten Note

Cardi B is feeling the love from Lizzo! The "Good as Hell" singer, 32, sent the 'WAP' rapper, 27, a stunning bouquet of flowers on Tuesday, and it totally made Cardi's day.

"Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me!" Cardi shared with her fans on her Instagram Story. "She is just a beautiful a** person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty!"

She also shared a handwritten note from Lizzo, which reads, "Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer -- know you are loved and are love."

Lizzo also added that she'd be sending Cardi "something good" this week.

Though the gift doesn't reference Cardi's personal life, she did post about it after the news broke that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, after years of an on-off romance.

Cardi filed on Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia, and a hearing has been set for Nov. 4. Cardi and Offset share 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

