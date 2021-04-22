Cardi B. is clapping back at anyone who has an issue with her and Megan Thee Stallion's performance of "WAP" at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards last month. The rapper took to Twitter Thursday to respond to a video of U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman who took the House floor to lecture the FCC about the performance and the complaints he says his office has been receiving since it aired.

"I've received complaints in my office and rightfully so, about Cardi B. and the GRAMMYs. They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel that this should be in living rooms across the nation," Grothman read.

The Wisconsin Republican even called out Vice President Kamala Harris for her support of Cardi.

"I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency," he said in a statement. "Wake up FCC and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

Cardi called out the representative for choosing to blast her instead of discussing issues of police brutality in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict and recent shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant.

"This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about," the "Up" rapper tweeted.

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

The GRAMMY-winner went on to urge users to vote and elect "better people" into office.

"Mind you N****s can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!! They giving seats to F***IN IDIOTS!! This is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dum a**es representing states," she added.

Mind you Nikkas can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!! They giving seats to FUCKIN IDIOTS!!This is why people gotta vote ,elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states . https://t.co/VkNHzv48Dy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

