Carey Mulligan's performance in Promising Young Woman was more than promising. The actress is set to receive the International Star Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

"For this daring and outstanding performance, it is our honor to present the International Star Award to Carey Mulligan," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

The festival and film awards gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year's great performances. Mulligan will be joined by Mank star Gary Oldman, who is this year's recipient of the Chairman's Award.

"Oldman plays the role to perfection as the films follows the screenwriter's journey while is co-writing the script for Citizen Kane," Matzner said. "We are delighted to recognize one of this generation’s greatest actors with this year's Chairman’s Award."

Mulligan was previously honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2011, while Oldman was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2018.

Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren and Oldman himself. Past recipients of the Chairman's Award include last year's Oscar winner for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will return in 2022. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22 to 28, 2021. The Film Society has continued to host year-round member screenings and events virtually until theaters are able to open.

