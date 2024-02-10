Carl Weathers Cause of Death Revealed

Carl Weathers' cause of death has been revealed.

According to his death certificate obtained by The Blast, the actor's official cause of death is listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls. The medical organization says this buildup is called plaque, and the plaque can cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow. The plaque can also burst, leading to a blood clot.

The Blast notes that the death certificate states Weathers suffered from heart disease for years. He died in his Venice, California home on Feb. 2 at 12:18 a.m., and his son, Matthew Weathers, was the person who notified authorities of his father's death. The manner of death's listed as "natural."

The family released a statement announcing the actor's death.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the family stated in a statement to ET. "He died peacefully in his sleep ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Getty

Weathers had a number of film and TV credits to his name, but perhaps he'll best be known for his deft portrayal of the bombastic boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. He gave Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a shot at the heavyweight championship in the 1976 flick that went on to win three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Weathers reprised his role in Rocky II (1979) in the highly-anticipated rematch. He became close friends with Balboa in Rocky III and got Balboa out of his funk in a rematch against James "Clubber" Lang, portrayed by Mr. T. Weathers made his final appearance in Rocky IV (1984), when his character tragically died in the ring in an exhibition match against Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Getty

Weathers also starred in the 1988 action film Action Jackson, and he shared the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 hit Predator, which gave birth to one of the most iconic memes ever.

Most recently, Weathers portrayed Greef Karga in nine episodes of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian over three seasons. He also lent his voice to the character Combat Carl in the Oscar-winning Toy Story 4 and originated the role in the 2013 TV special Toy Story of Terror.

Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.

