Arnold Schwarzenegger is remembering his late Predator co-star, Carl Weathers, as a "legend" in his own right and "a great person."

The 76-year-old actor took to Instagram Friday just moments after it was announced that Weathers died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday. He was 76. Schwarzenegger and Weathers starred in the 1987 sci-fi action classic, which went on to propel an incredibly successful franchise. Schwarzenegger starred as Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer and Weathers as Dutch's Vietnam War friend, Dillon, who became a CIA operative.

"Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person," Schwarzenegger wrote in his caption to a carousel post that included pics of the actors on the set of Predator. "We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him -- on set and off -- was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I'll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family."

In the carousel post, Schwarzenegger also included their handshake in the film, which ultimately became one of the most iconic memes. In the Predator scene, Dutch is surprised to see Dillon, and they greet each other with a strong handshake that immediately turns into an arm wrestling match.

Getty

In a statement to ET, the family announced that Weathers died peacefully on Thursday.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," the statement read. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers enjoyed a remarkable career that spanned five decades. He appeared in over 75 films and TV shows, but he's perhaps best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, which also propelled a lucrative franchise bearing his character's name, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.

