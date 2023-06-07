Carly Pearce and Boyfriend Riley King Break Up After 2 Years

Carly Pearce and Riley King have called it quits after two years of dating. The former couple first debuted their relationship in 2021.



"Yes, things didn’t work out," King, 27, told Page Six on Wednesday. "Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life."

Pearce did not announce the breakup publicly, but her and King's Instagram accounts were both wiped of photos of the couple together. ET has reached out to Pearce for comment.

Pearce, 33, and King first took their relationship public at the 2021 CMA Awards, just over a year after Pearce filed for divorce from country singer Michael Ray, 35, after less than a year of marriage.

Pearce won Female Vocalist of the Year that night, and celebrated the accolade with a kiss from King.

"Truly, I was just like out of body," Pearce told ET after winning the honor. "This is something I've wanted my entire life... and so when I heard my name, I don't know, it is just wild."

Pearce walked the red carpet alone that night, but sat next to King during the event. "I did kiss him. I got excited," she said later. "It's been a good year for me in all regards."

Shortly before the event, Pearce told ET that they two had met through "mutual friends," but that she was keeping their love close to the chest. "I think it has been important to kind of keep this one to myself a little bit," she said. "But not by any means trying to hide, but just be more aware of my personal life and protect my heart a little bit."

Pearce also spoke about her experience navigating the divorce from Ray.

"I remember feeling so embarrassed when this all happened to me and I think that even as I was writing some of these songs thinking nobody's ever going to let me put this music out," she said of her split. "And being a little bit afraid of it and how it would affect me. And I think now fans have latched onto this record more than anything else I've put out. And what they don't understand is when they're receptive to me and sharing their stories, they've allowed me to let go of a lot of that embarrassment of myself with this happening to me and more taking the power of going, 'Wow, I now am putting out music that has purpose and is something that is meaningful to people.'"

