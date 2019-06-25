Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' baby on the way will complete their family.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple joined ET's Lauren Zima for Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday, where they opened up about why their second child together will be their last.

"Pregnancy is really hard," Waddell explained. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

"So it's, like, space is our friend [during that time]," Bass added.

Waddell and Bass -- who married in 2017 after meeting on BiP -- are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Bella. Bass also has three older sons from a previous relationship, Nathan, Liam and Ensley. Both of Waddell's pregnancies were happy surprises, so Bass is going all out with the planning for their upcoming gender reveal party.

"I feel like since it's our last baby -- I need to do the baby some, like, serious justice with a gender reveal and make it epic and massive and ridiculous. So I'm waiting on some permits and some permissions," he teased. "It's not going to be filmed, I just want to do something epic."

"It's very Evan," Waddell joked, revealing that she also knows if they're having a boy or girl, but is staying tight-lipped.

"If it takes too long [to get the permit], we'll throw in the towel and do a dang pinata," Bass conceded.

Baby Bass will be here in November, so the couple is deep in picking out names.

"We've only agreed upon one [name]," Waddell shared, hinting it might be a family name.



For now, the former reality TV star is focusing on other projects, like her new jewelry line, Reviver Jewelry. Waddell collaborated with fellow Bachelor alum Jade Roper on the collection. The pair also share a podcast, Mommies Tell All.

"Jade and I love doing things together," she said of Roper, who is also mom to a 1-year-old daughter and has another baby on the way. "It's just so nice having a friend who's going through it all [with you]."

