Carole Baskin Reacts to Kate McKinnon's 'Tiger King' Series

Carole Baskin seemingly won't approve of Kate McKinnon's casting as her in an upcoming TV series until one very important condition is met.

"Big Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon to not use real big cats and cubs in the making of her series," a statement issued by Baskin reads. "The Wondery podcast, which is the basis for her series, explores the rampant breeding, abuse and exploitation of big cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Exotic. It would be cruel to use real big cats in a television series about cruelty to big cats."

The scripted series -- adapted from the Over My Dead Body podcast -- was announced amid the hype surrounding Netflix's docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, with ET confirming that Saturday Night Live star McKinnon will portray Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue and arch nemesis to Joe Exotic.

"We urge McKinnon to utilize computer-generated imagery (CGI) of cats in the show rather than forcing real big cats to suffer just to entertain the audience," the statement continues. "We hope McKinnon has a passion for animals and that her series will focus on the horrible lives captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic. We further hope she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end the cub petting abuse in America."

The McKinnon series comes after Baskin publicly denounced Tiger King for its "disappointing" portrayal of her, Big Cat Rescue and the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, with Baskin criticizing the true-crime saga for being as "salacious and sensational as possible to draw in viewers."

Only time will tell how salacious this take is. But who will be cast as Don?

