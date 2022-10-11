While the ballroom was filled with impressive costumes and performances on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the show's judge Carrie Ann Inaba especially sparkled in honor of Disney+ week.

"Personally, I always love Disney night as Disney is about the wonder and possibilities in the world," Inaba tells ET. "Dressing up like a princess has always been about expressing your potential as a person, celebrating all your uniqueness and I love that."

Inaba was complete Disney royalty in a beautiful gold threaded Nadine Merabi gown that was picked out for her by stylist Rhonda Spies. She paired the look with a diamond accessories and a tiara.

Hairstylist Glenn Nutley tells ET that for Disney + night he went with "a monochromatic look with tones of gold" to offset Inaba's gold gown and tiara. Her hair was colored "champagne blonde" to complete the look and was prepped with Maximista thickening spray and blown out with Harry Josh Pro tools pro dryer 2000 and finished with the Oribe 1 impermeable anti humidity spray.

As for the makeup department, artist Marylin Lee Spiegel says she kept the makeup "very neutral" so as not to overdo it with the sparkling tiara and jewelry. She used Tarte Shape Tape concealer to highlight Inaba's skin and Danessa Myricks Lightworks Vol II palette on cheek and collarbones for an added glow. To make Inaba's eyes pop, Spiegel used browns and golds from the Tarte Maneater shadow palette and used Kiss Fa-boo-lous Lash in Helena to give her bold eyelashes.

As for the night's standout performances, Inaba was pleased to see some new faces step up in week four.

"It’s great to see breakthroughs and while there are three contestants that seem to be at the top of the leader board each week -- Charli (D'Amelio), Wayne (Brady) and Gabby (Windey) -- I saw the middle pack step up tonight," she shares. "Standouts for tonight: Jesse James Decker gets a Minnie and Mickey smile, she had huge growth tonight. Wayne, I was so touched by his emotional response. You could see how moved and emotional he was. For a decorated and seasoned performer that was inspiring. Jordin (Sparks) also stood out. She is unlike any other competitor we have had. It’s not easy to put into words but there is a naturalness to her that is exciting to watch."

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

