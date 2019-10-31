If the Dancing With the Stars contestants are looking for inspiration on how to put on a mirrorball trophy-winning performance, they need to look no further than the judges' seat!

Carrie Ann Inaba showed off her own stellar moves on The Talk on Thursday, channeling Jennifer Lopez for the show's fifth annual "Rocktober Lip Sync War." Inaba perfectly captured the essence of J.Lo, lip-synching to a medley of hits from the Bronx, New York, native, like "Get Right" and "Let's Get Loud."

From the uncanny costumes to the on-point choreography, Inaba totally nailed it. As fellow DWTS judge Len Goodman would say, "It was terrific." 10s across the board!

Inaba wasn't the only one who rocked it out on The Talk, however. New host Marie Osmond dressed up as Gwen Stefani, while Sharon Osbourne channeled the legendary Stevie Nicks. Meanwhile, Eve (clad in a red leather bodysuit) delivered a flawless performance paying tribute to RuPaul... but it was Sheryl Underwood, dressed as Barry White, who was crowned the winner.

Interestingly enough, Inaba previously worked with Lopez when the two were Fly Girls on In Living Color in the '90s. The DWTS judge has shared plenty of stories about what it was like working with J.Lo over the years, including an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2010.

"We worked together," she told Wendy Williams. "When you have a room full of five girls and strong personalities, you don't always get along. That's all."

Inaba also spoke about how Lopez got the job in a 2017 appearance on The Steve Harvey Show.

"This group right here, we were the OGs, the originals. Then they decided to let one go and they were going to bring in another," she explained. "Jennifer was actually one of the people who auditioned. And [they] let the Fly Girls choose."

"We didn't actually choose her the first time, which is so weird, because she was so amazing," she continued. "I don't know what happened, but we didn't choose her. But she came back again and everybody was happy. And look, I feel like we chose a star."

On Thursday's The Talk, she had nothing but great things to say about her former colleague when asked why she chose to channel her for the battle. "J.Lo's so incredible and we were Fly Girls together," she said. "There's so much connection."

"I've always been a fan of her," she added. "She's such a huge star and I loved all her music videos. They're insane, right?"

Inaba echoed those sentiments while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima when we exclusively visited the set of The Talk.

"She's incredible, I mean look at her," Inaba said of Lopez. "What she's done with her career and everything, and it's like, she's one of my favorite performers. Every time she's on stage, I'm mesmerized."

"I think she knows [this was happening]. I think we had to get her clearance to be able to do it," she continued. "So I'm grateful that she gave me the opportunity and I really honestly hope that I do her right and that she's happy with the performance. Because she allowed us to do it and that's an honor."

