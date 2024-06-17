News

Carrie Underwood and Her Family 'Unharmed' After Fire Breaks Out at Her Tennessee Home

Carrie Underwood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 3:00 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Country singer Carrie Underwood has not been harmed in the fire that broke out on her property in Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood and her family are safe and uninjured after a fire broke out on her property in Tennessee on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the 41-year-old country singer told ET in a statement on Monday, "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained."

"There was no fire damage to the primary residence and the family and their pets were unharmed," the statement continued.

Local news agency WKRN reported that Williamson County Fire Rescue dispatched all eight available units to the property after the fire was reported at around 9:40 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they reportedly found a "fully engaged" fire inside the property's garage.

Despite the home's very remote location -- which can often prove to be a challenge for fire crews when it comes to finding a hookup for water -- Underwood's property contained a 10,000 gallon water tank, which allowed them to quickly and effectively contain and extinguish the blaze.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher at the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Authorities are still investigating to determine the potential cause of the fire.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, live at the remote home in Tennessee with their two sons -- Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5. It's unclear whether or not the fire impacted the family's Father's Day plans.

