What happens in Las Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Las Vegas.

Carrie Underwood got a new tattoo with her sisters, Shanna and Stephanie, and her mother, Carole, after spending time in Sin City.

"When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'What?' and, 'Where?'" Carrie wrote Sunday on her Instagram.

"I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin' some ink!" she said in the caption, going on to thank tattoo artist, Darek Riley "for being so sweet to the Underwood girls."

Carrie posted a series of photos that showcase herself getting the new ink on the top of her foot while her mother and sisters get theirs on their wrists.

The 40-year-old singer has been in Las Vegas to perform her residency show, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre.

Underwood kicked off the residency in 2021, but she took a hiatus in 2022 to embark on her 43-city Denim & Rhinestones tour following the release of her hit album of the same name.

The American Idol alum returned to Las Vegas last month, playing a final show on Saturday before taking another break for the summer. She is set to return on Sept. 20 to resume her Reflection residency.

"What an amazing run in #Vegas @resortsworldlv !!! Already can't wait to come back in September," she said in another Instagram post on Sunday. "Thanks for treatin' us right!!! We’ll see ya' next time!!!"

