Carrie Underwood Gives Rare Peek at Her Sons in Holiday Pic

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a glimpse at her boys! Earlier this week, the 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to share a shot of her Christmas tree, which is decorated with ornaments that feature her sons' faces.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have largely chosen to keep their kids -- Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4 -- out of the spotlight. The Christmas tree pic, however, provided a rare look at the tots, as their pics make up a large portion of the holiday decor.

"Fisher family Christmas tree 2023!" Underwood wrote alongside the festive pic.

Back in October 2022, Underwood gave fans another look at her two boys when she shared a video of them attending her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. At the time, she shared a video of one of her sons sitting on Fisher's lap and waving to her as she performed.

"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land," Underwood captioned the post, alongside which she wrote "One was blowing me kisses... one was sleeping soundly."

Before her boys stepped out for the show, Underwood opened up to ET about what she was looking forward to about life on the road.

"I feel like it'll be a little bit easier, I guess, to go on tour because my kids are in school now," she said. "So we're gonna have to come home a lot and go through town so I can make sure to see them enough. They'll have to come out and visit. But it'll be the first time I haven't had a baby on the road in years -- years, years! So I am looking forward to being able to really work and not be so tired."

RELATED CONTENT: