Carrie Underwood is saying goodbye to her CMA Awards hosting duties.

The country singer took to Instagram on Monday, revealing that she is stepping down as master of ceremonies after holding the job for 12 years.

"One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba [McEntire] and Dolly Parton. I'm so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I'm thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it," she explained. "It's hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes."

"I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do," she continued. "I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments."

From 2008-2018, Underwood co-hosted the annual awards show with Paisley. After he stepped down, Underwood hosted alongside McEntire and Parton last month for a show celebrating the legacy of women in country music. In addition to a powerful all-female opening number, women were nominated in every category except Male Vocalist of the Year for the first time in CMA history.

"I'm thrilled to be doing the show with Carrie and Dolly," McEntire told ET at the time. "We've had such a good time during rehearsals. ...We've had a blast."

"Women in country music are strong. They're powerful. They love to sing songs that tell stories because it's stories that people can relate to," she continued. "That's what country music is so good at. Dolly and I were talking in between segments about my favorite album of hers -- which is My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy. It's just that the stories touch everybody's heart. Country music is so relatable, and the women are really good at telling those stories."

