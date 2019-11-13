Leave it to these country cuties to bring the sparkle and shine to the 2019 CMA Awards!



Sequins and fringe made their way to the red carpet at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday as did, of course, cowboy boots. But there were a few looks that truly sang their way to our hearts.



We saw plenty of thigh-high leg slits (we see you, Miranda Lambert!) and even ladies channeling Old Hollywood glam (hello, Halsey!), but it was impossible to look away from more playful styles, like the country-inspired yellow ensemble on Kacey Musgraves. Even Bachelor Nation babes like Lauren Bushnell and Hannah Brown made our jaws drop with their glam looks.



To see all of our best-dressed picks of the night, click through the gallery below.

